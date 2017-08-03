Hundreds have fun at music festival in Frodsham

HUNDREDS of people enjoyed the festival atmosphere in Frodsham at the weekend.

Tribute on the Hill was organised to give people the opportunity to hear songs from their favourite bands such as Oasis and Stereophonics live without breaking the bank.

The gig at Frodsham Hill Arena, Manley Road, featured performances from several of the country's top tribute bands, including The Oasis Experience, The Phonics, The Beautiful Couch and The Happy Mondaze.

The event also showcased local local talent, including The Quayz, The Fireflys, The Inner Light, Joe Symes and the Loving Kind, Gareth Keesom and Fay Moore.

Many people camped overnight at the venue creating a real festival atmosphere.

Promoter Neil Howard said that as it is so hard and expensive to see the real bands he wanted to create an event that gave music fans and families the opportunity to enjoy their music.

Photographer Duncan Cowley, who look the pictures on this page, said: “It was a brilliant day, a total sell out with people dancing of all ages. The highlight for me was the Happy Mondaze who got a little girl up on stage. A superb day and hope it continues next year.”

Organisers say the event will return next year and, taking on feedback, there will be a bigger bar and more toilet facilities.