Elton post office branch reopens at new location

THE Post Office branch in Elton has reopened at a new location within a shop.

The branch is located at the McColl’s store in Elton’s Shopping Precinct and the opening hours have been increased to 74 hours a week.

The new ‘Local’ post office service was launched last week.

Robust security procedures are in place and staff have been fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet Post Office standards.

Post Office services will be available from 6am to 6pm; Monday and Thursday; 6am to 6.30pm Tuesday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday and 6.30am to 2pm on Sunday.

Customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, and make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

Dave Thomas, chief operating officer at McColl’s, said “We’re delighted to be welcoming customers to our new Elton Post Office, which will offer a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

“As a convenience store operator, we’re always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers.”

Post Office regional network manager Suzanne Richardson added: “We’re making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This investment marks a commitment to our ‘no more branch closure’ programme.”