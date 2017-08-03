Chester students secure funding to set up their own businesses

Entrepreneurial students and graduates from the University of Chester have been successful in securing start-up funding to set up their own businesses after taking part in the The Pitch 2017.

Applicants were asked to submit a 500 word business summary and to create a 60 second video pitch. Shortlisted participants were then invited to bid for start-up funding and a number of business support prizes.

The pitches were judged by John Moorhouse of Ellis and Co; Emma Woollard of The Language Guys; Danielle Houston of Santander; and Jo Forsyth, Careers and Employability at the University of Chester.

Following the pitches, four businesses were successful in receiving cash funding, courtesy of Santander Universities UK.

Andrew Davey, from Chester, who completed his master's degree in design this year, was awarded £1,000 for Gro Space. The social enterprise will offer co-working space in Chester to provide a bridge for start-ups, particularly the visual arts, to realise their dream of working for themselves.

Ryan Holland, from Colwyn Bay, a final year fine art and graphic design student, was awarded £1,000 for Hoz Designs offering bespoke packages to small businesses, to create promotional videos they can use on their online spaces.

Michelle Parkinson, from Chester, a second year English literature student, was awarded £500 to launch The Speak Easy; by night, a monthly event of literature and entertainment; by day, a community service offering workshops and courses designed to support well-being.

Jordan Tew, from Chester, and Jessica Saunders, from Warrington, were awarded £2,500 for Stu’sDeals. The Stu’sDeals app will enable students to find local deals and events relating to their interests within their city, specifically working alongside local businesses.

Kirsty Badrock, Venture programme co-ordinator, said: “The dedication and enthusiasm of those who took part was evident, and the innovative business ideas sparked real interest with the judges who saw potential in everyone. We are incredibly grateful to all of our partners who have contributed to this comprehensive programme of support.”