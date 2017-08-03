Chester Business Club elects 'fun-loving' chairman

MEMBERS of Chester Business Club have elected a new 'fun-loving' chairman.

Paddy Gill, founder and CEO of PRS Telecom Ltd, took the reins at the organisation's annual general meeting (AGM).

He said: “I realise I follow in the footsteps of distinguished predecessors, and in taking on the chairmanship I shall do my level best to carry forward Chester Business Club’s reputation and influence in the local business and charity communities – and if we can have some fun and enjoyment on the journey, so much the better!”

The AGM also saw the election of Julie Swinnerton, managing director of Benison Nursery Schools Ltd, as vice-chairman, as well as four new members of the club’s executive council: Bill Lamb (Finance Director, Tall Security Printing Ltd), Bob Ellis (former MD of Warwick International plc), Donn Timmons (GM, Crowne Plaza Hotel) and Trevor Vanzie (Director, The Perfect Getaway Ltd).