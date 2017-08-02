Norway's oldest boys brigade parades through Chester city centre

CHESTER'S historic city centre provided the backdrop for a celebration of the oldest Norwegian boys brigade.

Memberts of Draeggens Buekorp (meaning bow corp or archery brigade) marched through the city centre on Monday afternoon. The battalion consisted of privates carrying wooden crossbows, officers and drummers.

Hundreds of people lined Eastgate Street and Bridge Street to enjoy the parade.

Buekorps are traditional marching youth organisations from Bergen in Norway. Dating back to the 1850s the brigade is organised entirely by the youths themselves.

