Neston pupils help to make getting to and from school safer

CHILDREN in Neston have helped to make getting to and from school safer.

Neston Primary School in partnership with Police Community Support Officer Jacqueline, and Cheshire West and Chester Council locality and road safety officers, have developed a new Parent Parking Charter that is specific to the school.

At the heart of the charter is the children’s wish to make their school a safe environment where their parents and guardians avoid dangerous parking and congestion.

A school competition was run to design the front of the school charter.

The winner of the competition was Ellie Lewis, of Year 2, whose design was chosen from 12 entries.

Ellie said; “I was really pleased my design was chosen and I hope that everyone will be safe drivers and parkers from now on”.

Cheshire West and Chester Council Ward Councillors, Louise Gittins and Nigel Jones both supported the charter through their member budgets, which enabled two banners to be produced and each child to receive some reflective items.

Parents and carers dropping off school children were asked to sign the charter to agree to abide by the guidelines in it.

Councillor Louise Gittins, the council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, said: “It’s been fabulous to see the school children’s enthusiasm in this initiative – they have really got involved in shaping the parking charter for their school.

“I hope that the parents and carers who have signed up to the charter will adhere to it and that the culture of drivers will change”.

Mr Rob Golding, headteacher at Neston Primary, added: “We are very grateful to PCSO Tudor, our ward councillors and the staff from Cheshire West and Chester Council for their help in creating and launching our Parking Charter.

“I hope that together we can limit the number of incidents of poor parking and increase the safety of pupils, road users and pedestrians.”