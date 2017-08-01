People urged to stay away from Wirral hospital's A&E department

BOSSES at the Accident & Emergency Department at Arrowe Park Hospital have urged people to stay away where possible as it is currently extremely busy.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital is urging patients to choose alternative options to A&E for less serious conditions and keep specialist teams free for those most in need.

A trust spokesman said “The Emergency Department at Arrowe Park Hospital continues to be very busy.

“We need the public to only use this service if their illness and injury is so serious that emergency help is urgently required.

“Our medical teams are working extremely hard to provide patients with the best possible care, but it’s crucial we keep these colleagues free to treat those who are in most need of medical attention.

“During these busy times, we need the public’s help more than ever. If your illness and injury is not a life-threatening or serious situation please do not use an Emergency Department.

“There are three conveniently placed Walk-in Centres in Wirral, such as the one in Eastham (just around the corner from Tesco) or the one next door to our Emergency Department at Arrowe Park. There is also a Walk-in Centre at Victoria Central Health Centre in Wallasey which has a Minor Injuries Unit on site too.

“For other non-emergencies, the public can also contact their GP surgery or visit their local pharmacist. For any uncertainty please contact NHS 111 by calling 111 or visit the nhs.uk/asap website.”