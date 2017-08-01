ITV presenter Lucy Meacock joins memory walk for city hospice

TELEVISION presenter Lucy Meacock is set to join hundreds of fundraisers for a memory walk to raise funds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

The Sunset Memory Walk is a moving and poignant celebration of life and the chance to reflect on lost loved-ones.

The walk will start at 6pm from Neston Cricket Club on the evening of Saturday, September 30.

Stefan Robertson, senior events fundraiser at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, said: “A Memory Walk is a great way for the local community to come together and remember somebody special to them. The walk is suitable for all ages and abilities and you don’t need to have been previously helped by the Hospice to support this event. Please sign up to make our walk one to remember."

The fundraising walk is just over three miles long and will followa circular route through part of the Wirral Way and returning along the Parkgate Parade during sun-down.

Walkers are encouraged to make a donation or raise funds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in memory of their loved one to help fund the care of patients both now and in the future.

Lucy Meacock, news presenter with ITV Granada, said: “The sunset memory walk is a truly lovely idea. It's a great opportunity to show our support for our wonderful hospice - and also to get together and enjoy a beautiful part of our region. I know we lead very busy lives and it's sometimes hard to stop what you're doing and make the choice to do something different. This is different - it's a way of showing those dedicated and hard-working people at the Hospice including the volunteers just how much they matter to us.

“It's a way of remembering those who have been cared for by the Hospice in years gone by including my lovely Dad. And it's a way of helping to guarantee a future for such a vital service - so they will be there for us and our families when we need them most. It's only three miles - you will be free to get on with your Saturday night later - and you will feel so much better that you did something to help other people. That's a win, win if ever there was one. Hope to see you there”.

The Sunset Memory Walk is open to anyone who wishes to remember someone special. All funds raised through sponsorship and donations will support our vital work with anyone who has had a diagnosis of a life limiting illness.

* Register your place today adults £10 and children (up to 12 years) £5 including refreshments at the finish line.

Visit www.hospiceofthegoodshepherd.com/get-involved/events/memory-walk/ or phone the events team on 01244 851 811 for fundraising support.