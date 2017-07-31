Former Chester student uses pedal power in fight against malaria

A former University of Chester student has raised more than £1,300 for charity that helps people with malaria.

Kevin Gill, 36, cycled the equivalent distance of England to Canada in 21 days.

To complete the challenge, he cycled 99 miles per day, with his route – beginning and ending in Guildford – taking him through 20 national parks and nature reserves, as well as across England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

He said: “This year’s challenge was one of the toughest I’ve ever endured. Twenty-one days sleeping in a hammock, and cycling 99 miles a day, really takes its toll on the body and mind.

“There were times when I had injuries and thought I may not be able to go on.

“During those times you have to unlock your inner mental strength that helps you to battle on through, and keep turning the pedals. It’s the hard times you have to endure during challenges like this that make the good moments so much sweeter.”

Kevin, who was born in Warrington but now lives in Guildford, raised money for charity Malaria No More, which provides emergency treatment to people with malaria.

He said: “I’m so glad I was able to raise a good sum of money for such a great charity.

“Malaria No More does amazing work around the globe, and I know the money I raised will make a massive difference to so many people’s lives.

“It’s an honour to help the charity in this way.”

Other charitable escapades that Kevin has undertaken include cycling from Guildford to Rome in 17 days last year and cycling solo across the USA ,from Montana to Arizona in 2015.

Kevin, who studied a BSc in Sport and Exercise Sciences and an MSc in Sports Sciences at the University, now works as head of performance analysis for Premiership rugby union team, Harlequins.

He hopes to complete another cycling challenge next May when the rugby season ends.