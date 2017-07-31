Abbey Gate College in Chester recognises sporting excellence

Abbey Gate College welcomed back a former pupil to host their annual sport awards, recognising pupils who have made significant contributions to sport at the school.

Alex Schwarz is now 29, playing professional rugby union with RGC in North Wales. Schwarz spent time speaking to all of the award winners, as well as running a rugby session for the students.

The evening consisted of 108 different awards across all sport categories, including acknowledgment to those who excel at activities outside of curriculum sport. Special recognition was given to those competing at county and national level, noting ‘elite excellence’ in their fields.

The main awards on the evening for ‘Overall Contribution to School Sport’ were won by Alexander Stewart and Keira Meadows (Year 7), Matty Bailey and Ffion Schofield (Year 8), Jack Tomlins and Annabel Smith (Year 9) and Seb Middleton and Amelia Percival (Year 10).

Other awards included ‘Team of the Year’, which was won by the school’s highly successful Year 7 seven and five-a-side football teams, and ‘Coaches of the Year’, which saw Lower Sixth students Wilf Smith and Dan Roberts being commended for their contribution.