Summer fair in Frodsham raises money for circus school

THERE were ‘scary’ goings-on as a school raised more than £1,150 at its annual summer fete.

Those attending the event at Frodsham C of E Primary School were treated to live music, an inflatable assault course, stalls from local businesses and some great activities for children – including hook a duck, soak the teacher and a coconut shy.

A ‘Bake Off’ event was also held for pupils and parents and the winners were presented with prizes by the Mayor of Frodsham, Cllr Alan Oulton.

A scarecrow trail took place in the local town and entries included ‘Gary Barcrow’, in honour of Frodham’s singing

star.

Some of the funds raised were used to pay for a circus school session as an end-of-year treat for the pupils.

The children got to try out different skills and the activity was well received.

A quiet area is going to be created within the school grounds in the autumn using the remainder of the funds.

It was a fun event and the Frodsham C of E PTA would like to thank school families and the local community for attending.