Plaque unvieled in Hoole to mark victory in high street awards

The Lord Mayor of Chester was on hand to mark a proud achievement for a city suburb.

Razia Daniels joined representatives from local businesses for the unveiling of a plaque celebrating Hoole's victory in the 2016 the Great British High Street of the Year Awards.

Hoole beat off competition from The Parade in Claygate, Surrey, and The Pantiles in Tunbridge Wells to claim the Best Local Centre prize in December.

Seven months later, a plaque has gone up on the side of The Faulkner pub marking the achievement.

Joining Cllr Daniels for the unveiling were members of the Notting Hoole group which does so much to promote the suburb.