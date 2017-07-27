Plans for new "Five Villages" hall take an important step

PLANS for a new hall to serve five Cheshire villages have taken an important step.

A packed meeting at Mollington, Backford & District Village Hall, attended by MP for Chester Chris Matheson, heard that the hall had past the stage of its £500,0000 Big Lottery application.

The village hall is used be people living in the “Five Villages” of Mollington, Backford, Chorlton, Caughall and Lea - and its committee is urging villagers to help them win this award by coming forward with ideas, expertise and a little time.

Ray Moorcroft, chair of the social committee, said: “This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to make a huge difference to the lives of everyone in the five villages. Excitingly, they will also have a chance to influence what the hall could become. Ideas under discussion at the moment range from pop-up pub nights to getting young people involved in volunteering at the hall through the Duke of Edinburgh programme.

“We know there is a huge amount of expertise and talent within the five villages and we are appealing for people to come forward.”

The village hall was originally constructed in 1950 and has been extended several times. The hall’s current wide range of activities impressed the Big Lottery - these include language, art, photography, and Zumba classes, to the Mothers Union, quiz nights and cinema club.

If the village hall wins its £500,000 bid, the plan is to build a new, larger hall adjacent to the current kitchen area and knock down the original main hall while keeping all the periphery rooms, linking these rooms to the new hall by a glass corridor.

Mr Matheson said: “Well done to everyone whose passion and enthusiasm has got the village hall’s application to this point. This is an exciting opportunity for the ‘five villages’ and I would encourage everyone reading this to get involved and make a difference.

“This is exactly the moment when teamwork counts and a community needs to stick together. It doesn’t matter if you lived in the community for five months or fifty years - a little help from everyone could make decades of difference for the community.”

For further information, contact Chris Jones, chairman, on chris_jones@mbdvh.org.uk