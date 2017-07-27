Hoole man Pete completes ultramarathon to support Cheshire charity

A MAN completed a gruelling ultramarathon – the equivalent of more than two and a half marathons back to back – in aid of a Cheshire charity.

Pete Connolly, 49, of Hoole, undertook the 110km run in aid of Multisport Club, a registered Cheshire Charity that provides disabled children and young people with “home from home” care with the key ethos of “having fun safely”.

Pete, whose daughter Emily volunteers at the club, has raised £1,500 so far by completing the 20 hour ultramarathon this month.

The tough Lakeland fells course, through some of the most challenging mountainous terrain in Britain, includes six mountain passes, five lakes and a 4,200m ascent.

Pete, was accompanied by teammates from Wirral Viking Trail Running Club, was one of 202 who finished within the strict cut-off times of the 310 runners who started.

Pete says he knew it was going to be tough but had underestimated exactly how tough.

He said: “To be honest, I felt elated afterward albeit that I had blisters on blisters and many times during the 20 hours of running/shuffling I thought I was going to have to give up. Support from fellow Wirral Viking TRC teammates kept me going though.”

Learn more about Multisports Club at http://www.multisports-northwich.co.uk or donate by visiting https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/peteconnolly1