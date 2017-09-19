Woman airlifted to hospital following Grindley Brook crash

An elderly woman has been airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a collision at Grindley Brook.

The A41 is set to be closed for ‘several hours’ and motorists have been advised to avoid the area following the incident which happened just after 12.30pm outside the village garage.

It involved a silver Hyundai and a white box van.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire and a land ambulance were initially sent to the scene.

“They found a car that had suffered significant damage and the woman driving unconscious.

“After an initial assessment, the crews requested a doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford was also sent.

“Ambulance staff worked with firefighters, to rapidly extricate the woman from the car. She was treated for serious injuries and was anaesthetised as soon as the doctor arrived.

“She was then airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The lorry driver was unhurt.”