New exhibition recalls 150 years of Neston history

AN EXHIBITION looking back on how times have changed over 150 years in Neston has gone on display.

It gives an overview of local government in the market town, dating back to July 1867 when the Local Government Act was adopted.

This meant Neston could charge a rate and start work on providing decent drains and a supply of clean water.

The display can be viewed at Neston Town Hall, in the entrance area.

Local historian and Neston Town councillor, Susan Chambers, who created the display, said: “This is just a brief glimpse of some of the achievements of Neston’s councils and some of the people involved over the years.”

The council’s new exhibition stands will provide an opportunity to show various aspects of Neston’s life and long history in a series of displays over the next few months.