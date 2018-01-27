Taste Test: Burger Shed 18, Mold

Mold on a Sunday night is not exactly a must-visit destination for any galloping gourmet.

With many of the town’s eateries closed, how to go about feeding our two hungry kids after watching Theatr Clwyd’s Christmas pantomime was the challenge facing my wife and I as we wandered the foggy streets, hoping to avoid the dreaded and much requested trip to McDonald’s.

Thankfully as we turned a corner on to Wrexham Street, we spotted that burgers were on the menu after all with the welcoming sight of Burger Shed 18 beckoning us inside.

Even better, once we sat down in the Shed’s small but cosy booths was the poster on the wall, which advertised ‘Family Funday Sunday’ and its excellent deal, whereby you pay just £1 for a child’s meal with a paying adult.

No wonder three other families were tucking in we thought, as we quickly grabbed the menus and got stuck in.

Describing itself as being an “inspired UK take on a classic New York burger joint in an industrial meets vintage interior”, the Shed certainly offers everything a burger connoisseur could want, with the welcome addition of hot dogs, milk shakes and craft beers (I particularly enjoyed my can of 13 Guns American IPA).

Buoyed by the prospect of a cheapish meal out, we ordered onion rings and brisket balls to start.

The balls were a new experience for me but one I hope to repeat with their deep fried, burnt ends tasting as good as they smelt.

On to the mains and I opted for the Shed Bacon Cheeseburger, which came with ‘shed sauce’, lettuce tomato and onions and my choice of blue cheese.

With a lovely brioche bun and a plateful of chips (for which you pay extra) it was hard to fault, with the freshness of the beef patty and bacon explained by the waitresses’ assurances that all their meat was locally sourced.

My wife’s Shed Veggie Burger came in the form of a chickpea vegetable patty with tzatziki, American cheese, red onion, rocket and tomato and although my wife said it was perfectly presentable, she did admit it was a bit lacking in taste.

Maybe some more imagination with the veggie options?

The kids both wolfed down their £1 hot dogs and the slightly healthier option of sweet potato fries proved a hit too.

We also found room for a slice of New York cheesecake and a brownie, both of which were delicious.

Burger Shed 18 felt like a good place to be on a cold Sunday evening as council workers removed the Christmas lights from the street outside.

Our waitress was superb and the soundtrack of late 80s hip hop was much to my wife and I’s liking.

And then of course there was the bill, which topped off an excellent and fun night.

How it rated:

Burger Shed 18, Wrexham Road, Mold. Tel: 01352 754187

Ambience – 9/10

Service – 9/10

Food quality – 7/10

Children welcome – yes

Disabled access – yes