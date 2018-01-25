Queen's Park High students to perform powerful and intense play Equus at Storyhouse

CHESTER high school students will be performing a powerful and intense play at Storyhouse tonight.

The Year 12 students at Queen’s Park High School have been working hard to bring Peter Shaffer’s award-winning play Equus, written in 1973, to the stage.

The play has been performed internationally, and on film, by some of the world's most renowned actors, including Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Firth, Anthony Hopkins and Richard Burton.

The psychologically traumatic story explores the impact of a boy's upbringing on the decisions and passions he develops during his teenage years.

The production is suitable for ages 15 and over and contains strong language and mature themes.

Yesterday, the school tweeted: “They've been working so hard but our Year 12 #Drama students are so ready to perform #EQUUS on stage @StoryhouseLive tomorrow night.”

The play starts at 7.30pm today (Thursday, January 25) at the Garret Theatre, Storyhouse, with tickets priced from £7.

Visit https://yourboxoffice.co.uk/queens-park-high-school/266-new-equus