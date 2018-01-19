Chester Zoo are advertising for a giraffe keeper – and there's still time to apply

How's this for a tall order?

Chester Zoo are advertising for someone to work as a giraffe keeper – and if you can get your CV together quickly, there's still time to get your application in.

The closing date for the role, which comes with an “excellent” benefits package, is at 11.59pm on Sunday (January 21).

So if you think you'll be head and shoulders above the opposition, why not stick your neck out and apply?

The role, which is for a lead keeper in the giraffe enclosure, comes with a £23,148 annual salary. It will involve supervising students and volunteers, and working alongside keepers to undertake daily animal care duties, focusing on husbandry and welfare.

The job will also involve representing Chester Zoo and the giraffe team for media interviews and internal and external meetings, workshops and conferences in the UK and overseas.

The successful candidate will need a HND or degree level qualification in a zoological-related science, or equivalent experience. You will need to have extensive knowledge and expertise in animal husbandry and management, with a focus on giraffe or okapi, as well as experience of working in a zoo or safari park setting.

Other requirements include excellent written and verbal communication skills, and a full driving licence valid in the UK.

Chester Zoo is the most-visited attraction in the UK outside of London, welcoming 1.9m visitors a year.

You can apply via the zoo’s website: www.chesterzoo.org.