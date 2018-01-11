Singer's '80's Party Night' in Frodsham to raise cash for charity

A SINGER is co-organising a charity party night in Frodsham – and she is urging as many people as possible to come along.

Rachel Prescott is hoping to raise stacks of cash for Best For Ages with a 1980s-themed night at Alvanley Cricket Club on February 3.

The charity aims to reduce loneliness and isolation across the UK as well as funding award-winning music therapy in dementia care homes.

Rachel, who is organising the concert with pal Tracy Nicholls, said on Facebook: “This is something really close to my heart as my mum has Alzheimer’s and needs 24-hour care.

“The charity supports Chapel Fields Nursing Home in Frodsham so the donations from the party will support our local community.

“Not only that, the charity supports the elderly in lots of ways, in particular loneliness.”

Tickets cost £10 and the event starts at 7.30pm with all profits going to Best For Ages. Fancy dress is optional but there’s a competition for the best outfits.

Photographer Duncan Cowley has agreed to let her use his photos from recent 1980s-themed Rewind Festivals in Cheshire (see above) to help people get into the spirit.

For tickets and more information visit www.rachelprescott.co.uk/80-s-party-night.