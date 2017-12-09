Taste Test: Lot 11, Wrexham

FANCY some smashed avocado with your eggs? Well the unlikely combo takes pride of place on the menu at the latest addition to Wrexham’s cafe culture, Lot 11.

The eaterie opened its doors on Hill Street on November 22 with a flourish and an accent on brunch, after its owner was apparently inspired by time spent in Australia, where it is as popular as The Ashes.

Toast and eggs around Wrexham have never had it so good it seems. Alongside smashed avocado and poached eggs on toast, at Lot 11 you can feast on sauteed field mushrooms and wilted spinach, also on toast. Eggs Florentine adds more class amid some pretty classy surrounds.

Lot 11 has been furnished with a high spec wooden finish, comfortable armchairs and low-hanging lights on its second-floor ‘hideaway’.

Its name has been inspired not only by its location on Hill Street, but the time in late morning when in polite circles it is considered most appropriate to take brunch. Sadly, I was late paying my visit as it had long gone 1pm, but I seemed in good company and no wonder as news of Lot 11’s unique fare had travelled around town.

While the full Welsh breakfast or even the veggie alternative would have been no doubt perfect fillers for anyone embarking on some traumatic Christmas shopping, I was just sloping back to the office and I was not planning to do so without some smashed avocado in my belly.

Don’t make the mistake and go upstairs and wait dreamily, as I did, casting my gaze over the Grove Park Theatre and wondering why my waiter service had not arrived.

Note your table number and order downstairs, where you will have the chance to eye up a mouth-watering selection of cakes on the counter.

Once I did, my brunch arrived quickly and excellently presented. The poached eggs planted on sourdough toast alongside the smashed avocado, whose seasoning of lemon and chill added warmth to my palate.

If you combine all three by letting the egg yolk douse toast and smash, then you are in dreamland believe me. Lunchtimes, or should I say brunchtimes, don’t get any better.

I washed it all down with a nice cup of mocha, which is part of an extensive hot drinks list.

No cafe worth its salt these days can go without offering some homemade cakes and Lot 11 does not disappoint.

The sweet aroma of a rose and pistachio cake was hard not to ignore and proved the perfect accompaniment to a light, but in a strange way also filling, meal.

Lot 11 is also big on sandwiches, boasts a meal deal at £6 and its ‘Quick Breaky’ offerings include a grilled halloumi and mushroom bap in keeping with its exotic approach, which should be savoured by Wrexham diners.

And if any are in need of more pampering then there is a beauty studio, the Loft Beautique, offering manicures and skin treatments on the top floor.

How it rated:

Lot 11, Hill Street, Wrexham. Tel: 01978 361177