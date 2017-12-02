Competition: Win festive hamper from UK's award-winning Black Sheep Brewery

The award-winning Black Sheep Brewery, one of the UK’s most iconic breweries, is offering one lucky Leader reader the chance to win the perfect prize just in time for Christmas.

The North Yorkshire-based company is giving away one of its popular festive hampers containing a range of goodies, which includes a number of its famous beer brands.

Black Sheep’s Festive Fayre hamper offers the very best of its beer range, together with a number of Yorkshire delicacies and treats that are ideal for Christmas.

Presented in a lidded wicker basket, Festive Fayre includes a generous assortment of high quality products such as Riggwelter fruit cake, made with award-winning Riggwelter Ale, a range of preserves and, of course, a selection of Black Sheep’s Great Yorkshire Beers!

The Black Sheep Brewery made its first beer in 1992 after being established by Paul Theakston, whose family have brewed in the area for six generations.

It is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary year and has continued to deliver new, innovative brews and products to the market, as well as launched its first-ever lager, 54 Degrees North, over the course of 2017 to mark the occasion.

Embrace Black Sheep’s final promotion of its anniversary year by taking part in the competition to be in with a shout of claiming a top prize for under the Christmas tree!

The Festive Fayre hamper contains:

2 x 500ml Bottles of Blitzen

1 x 500ml Bottle of Riggwelter

1 x 500ml Bottle of Black Sheep Ale

1 x 500ml Bottle of Baa Baa

1 x 500ml Bottle of Velo

1 x Jar of Black Sheep Ale Chutney 198g

1 x Jar of Riggwelter Pickle 198g

1 x Jar of Mash Tun Marmalade 227g

1 x Jar of Christmas Fruit Chutney 227g

1 x Jar of Boxing Day Chutney 227g

1 x Miller's Damsels Wheat Cheese Biscuits 125g

1 x Riggwelter Fruit Cake 300g

1 x Assorted Fudge Selection 170g

1 x Mature Cheddar with Black Sheep Riggwelter Ale 200g

1 x Chocolate Chip Biscuits 200g

1 x Blue Cheesy Nibbles 175g

1 x Milk Chocolate Bar 85g

1 x Bag of Hop Tea Bags

1 x Sheep Dip 5cl

1 x Black Sheep Bar Towel

For your chance to win this fabulous festive hamper simply answer the following question:

What year did the Black Sheep Brewery make its first beer?

Email your answer, along with your name, address, postcode and daytime telephone number by noon on Friday December 8, 2017 to kathy.woodfine-jones@nwn.co.uk

Don’t forget to include your daytime number as the winners will be notified by phone. The competition is not open to employees of NWN Media Ltd or the prize provider and their families.

Full terms and conditions for all NWN competitions are available on this website.