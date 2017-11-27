Female version of The Odd Couple to play in Upton

A FEMALE version of The Odd Couple will be staged in Upton from Wednesday.

Upton Dramatic Society will be supporting the charity Dial West Cheshire during its imminent run of the comedy.

This is an entertaining Neil Simon comedy, which is the female version of the famous film starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

It follows the same comedy lines and is set in an apartment in New York, where friends meet once a week to gossip and play Trivial Pursuit.

Florence splits with her husband and moves in temporarily with Olive, but they do not get on well! The comedy ensues as the result is that the two constantly snipe at each other like an old disgruntled married couple.

Performances are held at Upton Village Hall, at 7.30pm from Wednesday, November 29, to Saturday, December 2.

Tickets available from Bache Post Office, or by calling 01244 382174 or visiting uptondrama.co.uk