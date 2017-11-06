Big name DJs confirmed for Good Life Experience

HAWARDEN'S Good Life Experience has confirmed two more big name DJs who will help celebrate the festival's fifth birthday in September 2018.

Known as 'The King of Notting Hill Carnival', Norman Jay MBE, returns to Flintshire after a stunning set at this year's event. Co-founder of the legendary Good Times Sound System and London dance music station KISS FM, Jay fostered the ‘Rare Groove’ scene pushing the boundaries of the UK’s emerging club culture. Awarded an MBE for services to music, he continues to convert generations of clubbers to the cause, championing new sounds, yet never forgetting his musical roots.

Joining Jay at the weekend-long festival which is held on the estate of the former British Prime Minister William Gladstone, is DJ Trevor Nelson.

Nelson started his broadcasting career at then pirate Kiss FM, before going onto A&R artists such as D’Angelo and Lynden David Hall at Cooltempo/EMI records.

Since then he has released five compilation albums under his name, was awarded an MBE for services to charity, continues to DJ regularly around the UK and Europe and is now in his eighth successful summer residency at Pacha, Ibiza.

A spokesperson for the Good Life Experience, said: “Norman Jay continues to convert generations of clubbers to the cause, championing new sounds, yet never forgetting his musical roots while Trevor Nelson's Friday night Good Life Experience set is not to be missed.”

The Good Life Experience takes place September 14-16 2018.