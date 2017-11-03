'Buddy' star Sunjay set for Ellesmere Port date

A FOLK musician with a difference will be playing at the Hungry Horse Folk Club this month.

Sunjay is pretty much the antithesis of your typical denim clad dishevelled folk and blues musician. From his perfectly groomed hair to his spotlessly shining winkle picker boots he walks onto the stage every inch the “city slicker”.

When Sunjay starts to play the guitar and sing you are transported to a world where blues and country music meld amidst humid mangrove swamps and barbecues.

He is fresh from playing Buddy Holly in the touring stage show Buddy Holly and the Cricketers.

An evening with Sunjay is an evening of exquisite blues, country and folk music combined with a master class in guitar playing interspersed with anecdotes and the occasional Buddy Holly song.

Sunjay will play the Hungry Horse Folk Club at The Whitby Club, Chester Road, Ellesmere Port, on Thursday, November 23, at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £9 and are available from the club on 0151 678 9902 or visit the website www.hungryhorseacoustic.com