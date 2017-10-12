Storyhouse calling on local talent to star in inaugural Christmas show

Storyhouse is looking for locally based actors to perform in the £37m venue’s inargural Christmas show.

The Secret Seven was written for the stage by playwright Glyn Maxwell will be directed by Storyhouse’s artistic director Alex Clifton.

The “community chorus” of actors will star in all 38 productions, running between December 1 and January 14.

Storyhouse is looking to cast two teams of seven people, aged between 17 and 100, to perform a range of scenes in the anticipated production of Enid Blyton’s story of mystery solvers.

During the summer Storyhouse used a community chorus for its critically acclaimed production of Julius Caesar directed by Loveday Ingram.

Alex Clifton said: “This is another wonderful and rare opportunity to be part of something very special. We want to build community – bring people together and we absolutely don’t want that ethos to stop at the foot of the stage.”

Workshop style auditions, lasting one hour and 15 mins, will take place at Storyhouse on Hunter Street, Chester, on Friday, October 20, 7pm to 8.15pm, and on Saturday, October 21, between 6pm and 7.15pm.

For more information visit storyhouse.com or contact helen@storyhouse.com for an application form and audition space.