Family-friendly rave returns to North Wales

NORTH Wales’ first family-friendly rave is returning to the region this month for a Halloween special on October 29.

Following the success of their first event earlier this year, promoters Big Fish Little Fish will once again fill the Buckley Tivoli with glitter, bubbles, fancy dress and creative play as children of all ages join the adults on the dance floor for the ‘monsters and angels’ themed event.

Huw ‘Bunf’ Bunford, guitarist of hit Welsh hitmakers Super Furry Animals, will be dropping classic dance tunes alongside ex-Hacienda and Stone Roses DJ Dave Booth.

Started in Brixton in 2013, BFLF now runs weekend afternoons across the UK designed to appeal to both adults and children under eight-years-old.

Organiser Tabitha Orwin said: “After taking North Wales by storm on our launch we have added another date on October 29 for a Monsters and Angels themed party with Dave Booth and Bunf. Dave will be playing a set of Manchester classics and Bunf will be keeping it full on rave so it’s going to be one hell of a party.

“They will be bringing the tunes to the multi-sensory dancefloor with visuals, glitter cannons, giant bouncy balloons and the legendary parachute dance.

“The children can get busy in our craft room with monster and angel themed crafts, or get artistic on our giant ‘Madchester’ themed mural. There is a baby chillout area with soft play, ball pools, tents, tunnels, free glow sticks and transfer tattoos.”

For information and tickets go to www.tivolivenue.com