More people choosing to have meals delivered from Chester eateries to their homes and offices

MORE and more people are choosing to have meals from Chester's acclaimed and varied eateries delivered to their homes.

In the past year, food delivery company Deliveroo has seen orders to people's homes and offices in the city increase by 240 per cent.

The company’s technology sorts hundreds of thousands of orders through its algorithm, ‘Frank’, which is based on powerful predictive technology that is able to evaluate the most efficient way of distributing orders based on the location of restaurants, riders and customers.

The algorithm has already helped reduce average delivery time for meals by nearly 20 per cent since coming online in January.

Over the past 12 months the number of riders in Chester has increased to from 26 to 76, each earning an average of £9.50 per hour.

Deliveroo has also revealed that it has grown its partnerships with restaurants in Chester over the last 12 months and is now working with 39 outlets.

Restaurants who use Deliveroo can see their revenue boosted by up to 30 per cent.

Dan Warne, UK managing director of Deliveroo, said: “It is brilliant news that Chester is choosing Deliveroo. Deliveroo’s rapid growth in Chester means customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.

“Deliveroo’s fundraising will mean greater growth and new innovations. More restaurants will be able to deliver their food direct to people’s homes or offices and there will be more work available for people who want to be riders and fit their work around their life rather than trying to fit life around their work. Now, right across Chester we are looking for more riders to join us as we grow, so we can deliver even more amazing food to our brilliant customers.”

A spokesman for Burger Shed 41 and Urbano 32 in Chester added:“Deliveroo has had a very positive impact on our business. The service has delivered us strong sales which are continuing to grow on a weekly basis at all our sites. It has been over a year since we partnered with Deliveroo I look forward to growing our relationship as we open more restaurants in Chester.”