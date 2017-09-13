New faith book to be launched at Chester Cathedral

How people engage with faith in public society will be explored during a book launch event taking place at Chester Cathedral.

Apologetics without Apology: Speaking of God in a World Troubled by Religion has been written by Elaine Graham, who is the Grosvenor Research Professor at the University of Chester, and Canon Theologian at Chester Cathedral.

Professor Graham said: “Against many expectations, religion has not vanished from Western culture, as so many predicted it would by the 21st century. In fact, people continue to be fascinated by spirituality and faith, yet at the same time troubled by it, and unsure how to engage with faith in public society.

“This book originated as the Didsbury lectures, a public series of lectures at the Nazarene Theological College in Manchester, in October 2015. It argues that, in a divided world, the voices of religion need to be heard, but they must take care to mediate themselves in order to be understood by those who have no faith. I am arguing that the ancient discipline of "Christian apologetics" is less about winning an argument and more about demonstrating something of the integrity and distinctiveness of religious faith, in word and deed.”

She added: “This is about reaching out to other people and charging them to think about their commitments and their values and their commitment to a better society. So in a way, trying to enrich the whole of public debate and the fundamental things that matter to all of us. Hence: 'apologetics without apology'.”

The book launch and panel discussion takes place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 19, in the Refectory at Chester Cathedral. Entrance is free but those attending are requested to contact Rachel Barlow, Membership Secretary of Chester Theological Society, by emailing: rp.amari@btinernet.com to confirm attendance.