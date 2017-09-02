Taste Test: Hickory's Smokehouse, Chester

When friends come over to visit it’s always difficult to find the perfect place to eat, especially in the city, but there’s always one restaurant that’s a winner for everyone.

And if eating by the river enjoying the sunshine, good food and drinks is your thing you’ll definitely need to head to Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester.

It’s a buzzing barbecue spot for all the family catering to all needs, but their main customer is meat lovers with huge burgers and juicy steaks on offer to sink your teeth into.

I’ve been many times to the restaurant, but it was my first time sitting outside and soaking up the sun which made the atmosphere just perfect.

I went along with my boyfriend and another couple who were so excited to try the smokehouse for the first time – and they certainly were not disappointed.

Two of us had the pulled pork which was cooked to perfection and the perfect lunchtime treat.

I wasn’t sure about the way the pork was presented in a tin container. For the price I was paying it seemed a bit of a cheap way of doing things, but the flavour of the succulent meat made up for that.

I suppose the presentation gives a barbecue-style feel to eating out.

The boys in our group tackled the huge burgers the restaurant offers which looked absolutely delicious and well worth the price tag. You get a lot for what you pay for.

The food really did hit the spot and the cocktails were a perfect supplement to the meal, to refresh our tastebuds on a hot summer’s day.

Hickory’s Smokehouse, Souter’s Lane, Chester. Tel: 01244 404000

Ambience: 7/10

Service: 10/10

Food quality: 10/10

Children welcome: Yes

Disabled access: Yes