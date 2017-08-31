Canadian folk band return to Cheshire in search of a 'decent pint'

ACCLAIMED Canadian folk band The Fugitives will play four concerts in and around Cheshire as part of their up and coming three-week UK tour.

Based in Vancouver, The Fugitives bring brilliant musicianship, top-notch song-writing, complex vocal harmonies and a funny, uplifting vibe to their live performances.

The band say they are looking forward to returning to Cheshire as they remember imbibing some fantastic beers when they were last in the county two years ago.

Described as “the missing link between Leonard Cohen and The Pogues”, they have been nominated for Best Vocal Group at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Best Roots Album at the Western Canadian Music Awards, opened for Canadian folk icon Buffy Sainte-Marie and also played a slot at Glastonbury Festival as part of their UK tour in 2014.

They will play Little Sutton Library, Ellesmere Port, on Thursday, September 28; Upton-by-Chester Village Hall, on Saturday, September 30; Norley Village Hall, near Frodsham, on Sunday, October 1; and Church Minshull Village Hall, on Friday, October 6.

The concerts at Little Sutton Library and Norley Village Hall are supported by Cheshire Rural Touring Arts.

Since their last visit in 2015, the band have recorded a new album entitled The Promise Of Strangers, which will be on sale at their concerts, and singer Adrian Glynn who is also an accomplished actor, recently starred in his first full-length feature film: Volition.

Brendan McLeod, spokesperson for The Fugitives, said: "We had a blast the last time we were in the UK and performed to very appreciative audiences. However, apart from the fantastic reception and friendly promoters, the real reason we’ve decided to return is because of the beer. We imbibed some particularly appealing brews last time and made a point of remembering them. In fact, we’re playing some of the same locations again so we can reunite our taste buds with a decent pint!"

For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk