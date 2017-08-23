COMPETITION: WIN a family ticket to Mold Food & Drink Festival

16 - 17 September 2017

Mold Food & Drink Festival is the region’s biggest foodie event and, with a packed programme of activities and a stellar line-up of chefs, experts and musicians, this is a weekend you don’t want to miss!

In the marquees and outdoor areas you will discover a delectable array of produce, street food and gourmet goodies from around 140 exhibitors.

Food writer and TV baker, Jo Wheatley, takes to the cookery theatre stage on Saturday to showcase her renowned baking skills. A former winner of The Great British Bake-Off, Jo now runs her own cookery school and has written several books. She will be signing copies of Home Baking on the day.

Graham Tinsley will also be cooking his speciality dishes, including recipes featuring select cuts of meat prepared by local master butcher, Peter Rushworth.

Headlining Sunday’s programme is the multi-Michelin star celebrity chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli. He will be giving three superb cookery masterclasses, including techniques taught at his Novelli Academy and, in between demos, visitors will be able to purchase signed copies of his book, Simply Novelli.

There will also be appearances by chefs from the area, including Kelvin Parry, Head Chef/Patron from The Dining Room, Llanrhaeadr Springs, and Tony Griffiths from The Crown Inn, Lixwm.

For children, there are plenty of free, fun, hands-on activities to try. New for this year, Tesco Farm to Fork Healthy Eating Trails will provide an opportunity for children to learn all about where their food comes from, and have a go at making their own healthy snacks.

The popular Children’s Cookery School & Food Science Lab returns with exciting new recipes and foodie experiments for children of all ages.

Places for all interactive sessions can be pre-booked, visit the website for details.

There are also several new producer-led activities and demos including apple pressing, sugar craft sessions, and sausage making.

Other attractions include a beekeeping exhibition and honey show, a children’s play area, face painting, and birds of prey. There’s a great line up of bands and musicians performing on both days too!

John Les Tomos, Festival Chairman, said:



“This will be our twelfth festival and, once again, it’s going to be a fantastic two days, with plenty to see and do for the whole family.

“We have over 13,000 visitors every year and it’s great to see so many people enjoying themselves. There’s always a brilliant atmosphere and people are now making it a weekend to catch up with family and friends. People travel from all over the country! We look forward to welcoming everyone.”

The Festival opens from 10am-5pm daily. Park & Ride from County Hall into Mold all weekend. www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk

For your chance to win one of 10 family tickets answer the question and complete the form below by the deadline of 12 Noon Friday September 9th.