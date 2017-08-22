Blacon youngsters get hooked on fishing

YOUNGSTERS got to try their hands at one of the country's most popular pastimes.

The fishing sessions were held along the banks of the Shropshire Union Canal that runs through Blacon.

The aim was to give children and families a chance to try fishing for themselves but also to try and gather support for a local fishing club in the area.

Supported by the Canal & River Trust, the taster session was part of National Fishing Month.

Professional coaches from Prince Albert Angling Society were on hand to teach the basics of canal fishing.

John Ellis, national fisheries and angling manager for the Canal and River Trust, said: “Canals are fun places to explore. They provide a place for both nature and people to thrive – including your little ones!

“Our waterways are home to literally millions of fish with about 40 different species. There’s nothing quite like fishing for helping you slow down and get in touch with nature.

“We hope these free taster sessions will get more people, young and old, hooked on their local canal or river”

There will be further taster sessions in Blacon on August 21 and 25.

For more information or to register for a place visit canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/events/2017-07-24-blacon-fishing-taster-day-lets-fish

Youngsters have also been having a whale of a time getting to grips with a host of activities in Blacon Nature Park.

They hunted for bugs and got mucky playing in the mud and sand as part of a series of events put on over the summer holidays.

For more information search for Friends of Blacon Nature Park on Facebook.