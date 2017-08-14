Hundreds enjoy Saltney's annual carnival which featured its own bushtucker trial

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy Saltney’s annual carnival, which featured its own version of a bushtucker trial.

The event, now in its second year, was organised by the charity To Lend A Helping Hand and was held at Saltney Town Football Club yesterday.

It included a range of attractions including a sponsored bushtucker trial and the carnival royalty competition – where young people from Saltney and surrounding areas had a chance of winning a prize bundle as well as a tiara and sash.

The carnival aimed to raise money for the football club as well as to boost funds for To Lend a Helping Hand.

Charity founder Donna Smith and her sister Katy took part in the sponsored bushtucker trial challenge – based on the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here – which saw them eat things such as spiders, crickets, fish eyes, sheep testicles, century eggs, blended fish guts and more.

Donna said: “The bushtucker trial was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever encountered and I definitely won’t be

repeating it.”

She added: “We had an amazing turnout and I have to say a huge thank you to Darren Meredith of Saltney Town FC.

“We've had the pleasure of meeting some amazing people and had the honour of working with some great local businesses.

“I want to congratulate the winners of the carnival royalty competition – Lucy Simmons, our new carnival queen; Piper McCabe, our princess; Lizzie Thomas, who was the princess runner-up and Jenson Chesworth and Lola Williams, who are our mini royalty winners.

“Also thank you to all my family and friends for helping out on the day. Watch this space for next year’s plans.”

Cllr Carol Gregory, Mayor of Saltney, said: “It went very well. There were a lot of people there – it must have been hundreds.

“There were a lot of parents and children who came down for the football and the stalls.

“There were a few rides last year and I think there were more this year.”

She added the event’s carnival queens were also a big draw for people attending the event.

Cllr Michelle Streeter, who was working with the charity on the day, said: “Myself and To Lend a Helping Hand chairman and founder Donna Smith were so pleased with the reception we had.

“It has done really well. Thank you to everyone who donated and to Saltney Town Football Club for hosting the event.

“The carnival queens and mini royalty were adorable and we were just so pleased with how it all went.”

turned out to enjoy HUNDREDS turned out for Saltney’s annual carnival, which featured its own version of a bushtucker trial.

The event, now in its second year, was organised by the charity To Lend A Helping Hand and was held at Saltney Town Football Club yesterday.

It included a range of attractions including a sponsored bushtucker trial and the carnival royalty competition – where young people from Saltney and surrounding areas had a chance of winning a prize bundle as well as a tiara and sash.

The carnival aimed to raise money for the football club as well as to boost funds for To Lend a Helping Hand.

Charity founder Donna Smith and her sister Katy took part in the sponsored bushtucker trial challenge – based on the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here – which saw them eat things such as spiders, crickets, fish eyes, sheep testicles, century eggs, blended fish guts and more.

Donna said: “The bushtucker trial was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever encountered and I definitely won’t be

repeating it.”

She added: “We had an amazing turnout and I have to say a huge thank you to Darren Meredith of Saltney Town FC.

“We've had the pleasure of meeting some amazing people and had the honour of working with some great local businesses.

“I want to congratulate the winners of the carnival royalty competition – Lucy Simmons, our new carnival queen; Piper McCabe, our princess; Lizzie Thomas, who was the princess runner-up and Jenson Chesworth and Lola Williams, who are our mini royalty winners.

“Also thank you to all my family and friends for helping out on the day. Watch this space for next year’s plans.”

Cllr Carol Gregory, Mayor of Saltney, said: “It went very well. There were a lot of people there – it must have been hundreds.

“There were a lot of parents and children who came down for the football and the stalls.

“There were a few rides last year and I think there were more this year.”

She added the event’s carnival queens were also a big draw for people attending the event.

Cllr Michelle Streeter, who was working with the charity on the day, said: “Myself and To Lend a Helping Hand chairman and founder Donna Smith were so pleased with the reception we had.

“It has done really well. Thank you to everyone who donated and to Saltney Town Football Club for hosting the event.

“The carnival queens and mini royalty were adorable and we were just so pleased with how it all went.”