Dr Who fan Daniel from Eastham makes his own TARDIS to raise money for children's hospice

A YOUNG filmmaker built his own TARDIS – but rather than travel through time or battle Daleks he used it to raise money for a Wirral-based charity.

Doctor Who fan Daniel Parr, 19, of Eastham, spent three weeks building the TARDIS before taking it – by van – to one of the country's largest comic conventions.

At MCM Manchester Comic Con, held at Manchester Central, he asked for £1 donations from people in return for having their photograph taken with the iconic blue box.

It was a hit with cosplayers – people who attend conventions dressed as their favourite characters from film, television and comic books.

Daniel himself dressed as the Tenth Doctor, portrayed by David Tennant between 2005 and 2010.

He said: “Everyone was very generous. We were asking for £1 to have a picture taken with the TARDIS but people were putting in £20 or £30 out of kindness. Other people donated without having their photo taken.

“We had the whole of the Whovian cosplay community there at some point which was a lot of people to photograph.”

“The TARDIS took about three weeks to build from start to finish. I had some basic plans but I adapted them.

“We got it to Manchester in a van in the end.”

Daniel raised £650 for Clare House Children's Hospice.

Daniel attended West Cheshire College in Ellesmere Port and is currently taking a gap year to focus on his film-making company Clockwork-innovation-studios. The company is working on Doctor Who fan films as well as some top secret comedy sketches.

He added that he was looking forward to watching the adventures of the first female Doctor when Jodie Whittaker takes over from Peter Capaldi in this year's Christmas episode.

He added: “I think it is brilliant. It's very good that they have finally done it and I think it will bring a new dynamic to the show.”