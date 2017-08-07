Rocky the abandoned dog re-homed in Ellesmere Port

An abandoned dog found tied to street railings has been welcomed into new, happy home in Ellesmere Port.

The Staffordshire bull terrier, named Rocky, starred on the small screen on Tuesday (August 8) when his story was featured on the Channel 5 Dog Rescuers show presented by Alan Davies.

Rocky was found by RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes when he was called out to Toronto Street in Wallasey.

After his owners were eventually tracked down, the seven-year-old was signed over to the RSPCA to be re-homed and is now living with Shanise Ferguson and Gemma Blackburn, of Ellesmere Port.

Inspector Joynes said: “When I arrived, Rocky was being looked after by a crowd of concerned passers by. Realising that he had been abandoned, these kind people had given the thirsty animal some much-needed water.

“When I took him to the vet to be checked up, we found he had been microchipped, but the details were out of date so we didn’t know where he had come from.

“My only option was to put out an appeal for information, which paid dividends when Rocky’s owner got in contact with us.”

After an interview, the owner agreed to sign Rocky over to the RSPCA for re-homing.

While awaiting adoption, Rocky was taken to the RSPCA Wirral & Chester branch. But it was not long before he found his 'forever home' with Shanise and Gemma.

Shanise said: “Rocky is brilliant, he is so friendly and loves playing with his cuddly toys.

“He really enjoys his walks and has become much better with other dogs. We’re so glad to have him, he really brightens up our day.”

Inspector Joynes added: “It’s great to hear that Rocky is doing so well since he moved to a loving home.

“Staffies have suffered a great deal from over-breeding and bad press in recent years. Unfortunately, we see many ending up at the RSPCA due to irresponsible ownership or because their owners were unable to cope with having a dog. Sadly, lots of people still buy a dog without doing any research or considering the responsibilities.”

Dog Rescuers presenter Alan Davies said: "It's sad to see dogs suffering but always a joy when they are nursed back to health and find loving new homes."

Rocky was one of 8,009 dogs rescued by the RSPCA last year.