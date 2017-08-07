Enjoy a taste of Wirral with new guide

A NEW guide has been launched to give local people and visitors an opportunity to sample the tastes of Wirral.

The Wirral Food and Drink Trail has been launched by local publisher LCDP Wirral.

The free pocket guide features 24 places around the Wirral peninsula - including Heswall, Parkgate, Neston, Backford, Thornton-le-Moors and Saughall - where local produce can be found, tasted and bought, and where customers can often meet the producers, sometimes in wellies in their farmyards!

The guide contains an assortment of farm shops, high street shops, deli's, cafes, and farmers markets together with a map to help people plan their visits. It is being widely distributed across Wirral in shopping centres, food outlets, tourist information centres, libraries and hotels so that it is available to both local residents and visitors to the area.

Colin Harrison, of LCDP Wirral said: “We have lots of award winning local products, producers and farmers markets so following the trail and visiting them can be a really enjoyable taste experience with the added bonus of travelling through the Wirral countryside".

The trail is also available online at tasteofwirral.wixsite.com/foodanddrinktrail where new products, businesses, events and other changes will be added during the year before the second issue comes out.