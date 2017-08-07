Christian Aid volunteers in Neston honoured

Awards were handed out on the Wirral to help celebrate 60 years of Christian Aid Week.

Members of the charity’s Neston and District branch received Diamond Awards for their outstanding contributions.

Lynne Vaughan was honoured for the work she has done in Liverpool, Ellesmere Port and Neston since 1958.

A posthumous award was also made to Ken Hulme, who worked tirelessly for Christian Aid for many years and initiated sponsored walks.

Lynne’s award was

presented at the annual Christian Aid service at Christ Church, Willaston.

Lynne said: "I feel very privileged to receive a Diamond Award for being one of their volunteers for 59 years.

“I will be accepting it also on behalf of all those collectors and committee members who have been co-workers in the work of Christian Aid. I count them all as dear friends.”

Ken’s award was presented to his widow Barbara Hulme in Cornwall, where she now lives near her daughter Jan.

This year’s sponsored walk in March raised more than £1,700 while the house-to-house collection in May raised more than £6,000.

Eileen Ward, treasurer, said: “We would like to thank all the walkers, and their sponsors, the volunteers who collected, and all the members of the public in Burton, Neston and Willaston who gave so generously.”

Lynne added: “All of this money will go to help mothers feed and educate their children, to give the next generation a better start in life.”

Last month, Linda Jones, of Dovecote Nurseries, Burton, organised an afternoon tea in her garden and raised more than £1,000.