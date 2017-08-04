Two Chester restaurants named in the top 100 outside London

TWO Chester restaurants have been voted in Squaremeal’s annual UK’s Top 100.

The Sticky Walnut in Hoole and The Chester Grosvenor Restaurant both feature on the list of the top dining experiences outside London.

Chef owner Gary Usher is the only restaurateur to have more than one establishment featured in the list which celebrates the top establishments outside London.

The awards, voted by readers of the site and top food bloggers, announced Hoole based Sticky Walnut as number 14 on the list, with Heswall’s Burnt Truffle at number 48 and despite only being open nine months, Didsbury based Hispi featured at number 98.

Gary is set to open his fourth restaurant in Liverpool, Wreckfish, next month after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Gary said: “We’re absolutely chuffed to have not just one, but all three of the restaurants featured in the list. The Top 100 is a great way to champion restaurants outside of London and ensure the hard work all the regional teams put in is recognised. With Wreckfish opening in September, we’re hopeful that we’ll have another restaurant to add to the list in 2018!”

The Michelin starred Simon Radley at The Chester Grosvenor Restaurant was also voted as one of the top 100 restaurants in the UK by Squaremeal, rising 10 places from 2016.

Simon Radley comments: “It’s an honour to have featured on the list once again. The team works tirelessly to maintain the high standards that we’re renowned for and we’d like to thank all those who voted. The list is a great way to champion establishments outside of London and it’s fantastic to see so many restaurants included from the North West.”

The Simon Radley at The Chester Grosvenor has retained a prestigious Michelin star since 1990 and also received an AA Notable Wine List Award, recommendations in the Waitrose Good Food Guide and recognition as 'Best Hotel Restaurant' at the European Hospitality Awards.