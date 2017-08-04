Three mums, including one from Ellesmere Port, complete colourful obstacle course to support charity

Three mums whose children have cerebral palsy raised more than £400 by taking part in this year’s Colour Obstacle Rush in Liverpool.

Becky Weaver from Ellesmere Port, Unah Musaidzi from Liverpool, and Lisa Marie Williams from Little Sutton, all have young children who attend classes at Stick ‘n’ Step.

They took part in the unique event to raise money for Stick ‘n’ Step, which provides support services to children with cerebral palsy and their families.

The challenge consisted of a 5k course, with 20 obstacles, eight colour stations and lots of music and foam zones.

Lisa-Marie, mum to four-year-old Harrison, who attends conductive education courses at Stick ‘n’ Step, said: “We all had so much fun taking part. We really enjoyed it and we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who contributed to our efforts.”

Hettie Miles, fundraiser for Stick ‘n’ Step, added: “Our parents are fantastic at getting involved in helping raise money for us.

“This team of mums smashed their fundraising target – I think their children are very proud of them and we are delighted at the total raised.”

The Stick 'n' Step charity works with more than 70 children, allowing them to gain the skills they need to live independent lives through conductive education sessions.

For more information visit www.sticknstep.orgor call 0151 6380888.