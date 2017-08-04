Cake sale at council headquarters in support of Chester Pride

STAFF and visitors to Cheshire West and Chester Council's headquarters helped to support the popular Chester Pride weekend by purchasing cupcakes.

Two of the directors of Chester Pride were joined by the event's host, drag queen Dolce Vita.

The cake sale raised £480 which will be put towards the fifth annual Chester Pride that will be held in Castle Square on Saturday, August 19.

The day will begin with a parade at midday followed by a range of events, including live music and activities for all the family.

There will also be several after parties at venues throughout the city centre.