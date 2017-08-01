Wirral writer inspires new authors ahead of new book

A Wirral author will inspire other writers and give away some top tips ahead of releasing a sequel to her top-selling debut novel, Grace and the Ghost.

Estelle Maher, 45, published her first novel less than three months ago and, with the book barely on the shelves, she was back to the keyboard, writing a sequel, Angel’s Rebellion.

The mum-of-two hopes to publish her second book later this year.

This month she will feature on the Indie Author Show, broadcast on Calon FM, giving advice, hints and words of encouragement to aspiring authors.

The show is hosted by Sue Miller, founder of Team Author UK and editor of Estelle’s book.

The show is aired fortnightly on Thursdays between 2pm and 3pm.

Estelle, of Prenton, said: “I’m really excited to be invited onto the Indie Author Show to talk about writing in general and my own experiences of becoming an author. It will also be the first opportunity I’ve had to talk about the new book, so it’s hugely exciting.

“The last few months have been a real whirlwind. I launched Grace and the Ghost in Liverpool in April and it was a complete sell-out.

“The hard copy became an Amazon Bestseller and then the e-book, which launched at the end of May, also made it onto the Amazon Bestseller list for Kindle. Through all of this I’ve been busy beavering away on my next book.

“I’ve always loved writing but it took me many years to find the confidence to publish a book. Now, it feels like there is no stopping me.

“The words seem to just fall onto the page and it's a great feeling.

“The aim of the show is to inspire other people to have the confidence to write and publish their own book, so if my journey can in some way help someone else to realise their dream, that would be amazing.”

Estelle has been writing on and off since she was a teenager.

But it wasn’t until a few years ago, when she started writing a regular women’s blog, that she felt encouraged to pen her first novel.