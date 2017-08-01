Seal pup rescued from rocks in Wirral named after One Direction star Harry Styles

A SEAL pup found stranded on rocks has been named after One Direction star Harry Styles.

The animal was rescued by the RSPCA after he was spotted on rocks at West Kirby Marine Park in Wirral, on Thursday evening.

The pup, who was struggling to breathe, was taken to a specialist wildlife centre where he is receiving expert treatment and has been named after the Dunkirk actor.

RSPCA inspector Naomi Norris said: “The local community really rallied around the help this little chap so I’d like to say a huge thank you to them all.

“We were able to get him to our specialist wildlife centre at RSPCA Stapeley Grange, in Cheshire, where he’s been receiving expert treatment.

“He’s underweight and is struggling to breathe properly so staff will be investigating the cause of that. They are currently tube feeding him around the clock to get him back up to a healthy weight.

“Once he is well enough he’ll be moved to another RSPCA wildlife centre in Norfolk where staff have the expertise and facilities to help him with his long-term rehabilitation.”

Ms Norris said many seal pups were taken into captivity because they were mistakenly believed to be abandoned, but some did need help if they had become separated from their mothers.

She said: “A seal on a busy public beach (with adults, children or dogs around or close to the seal) is likely to have something wrong.

“If it’s a pup and the mother doesn’t return within 24 hours, it’s on a busy public beach, or if you think the seal may be sick or injured, please call our 24-hour advice and cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.”