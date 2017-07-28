Free public stand up paddle board event taking place at Manley Mere in Cheshire

A ROAD trip that is giving people around the UK the chance to have a go at a new watersport is coming to Cheshire.

Red Paddle Co will be bringing its free stand up paddle boarding (SUP) tour to Manley Mere on Tuesday, August 1.

Red Paddle Co produces inflatable boards, with different designs to suit complete beginners or seasoned racers. The tour is designed for the young and old with the objective of getting people out on the water to have fun.

“Stand up paddle boarding has undoubtedly been taking over the watersports world,” said Charlotte Green, head of marketing at Red Paddle Co. “Most people have heard of SUP and if they’ve not tried it then it’s certainly gone on people’s list of ‘things to do’.

“We’re giving everyone the opportunity to try SUP completely for free and get a feel for what it entails. For more experienced paddlers, improver sessions will be on offer to hone your skills. There will also be SUP Yoga classes – one of the hottest new activities to centre your chi - as well as SUP fitness classes to take your paddle boarding skills to the next level.

“Regardless of experience giving it a go is undoubtedly the best way for people to see if SUP is for them and we’re outrageously confident that people will be hooked as soon as they get on!”

For further information or to book your place visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/red-paddle-co-14545654801