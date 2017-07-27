Party time as Chester market chalks up 50 years

Chester Market chalked up a major milestone on Saturday.
A series of special events were laid on to mark 50 years since the market began trading at its current site, off Princess Street.
There was music from the band Nostalgia – singing hits of the 1960s – as well as a children's treasure hunt, tombola, a free balloon for every child and a display of historic photos of the market.
Cllr Bob Rudd attended to judge a 50th birthday card competition, with children from across Chester having submitted designs to mark the market’s big anniversary.
The winning design is to go on the market’s new reusable bags.
See full story in the Chester Leader
