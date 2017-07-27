Party time as Chester market chalks up 50 years

Chester Market chalked up a major milestone on Saturday.

A series of special events were laid on to mark 50 years since the market began trading at its current site, off Princess Street.

There was music from the band Nostalgia – singing hits of the 1960s – as well as a children's treasure hunt, tombola, a free balloon for every child and a display of historic photos of the market.

Cllr Bob Rudd attended to judge a 50th birthday card competition, with children from across Chester having submitted designs to mark the market’s big anniversary.

The winning design is to go on the market’s new reusable bags.