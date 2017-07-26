Swimmers prepare for annual Dee Mile event in Chester

The annual Dee Mile swim will take place on Saturday, August 5, marking the 95th anniversary of the sporting spectacle.

This year, 500 swimmers will don their wetsuits and take to the water. A daring few will also be competing for the ancient ‘Dee Mile Champion’ title, a historic award reserved for the fastest swimmer without a wetsuit living within five miles of The Cross in the city centre.

The race will be split into two parts, with a 1km swim starting on the Meadows, and a 2km race beginning from further upstrea. Both are due to start at 5.15pm.

Spectators are invited to watch the race and enjoy the excitement unfold from a variety of different vantage points, following the swimmers down the course on the Meadows side of the riverbank, or alternatively cheering participants on at the race’s finish line, the Groves suspension bridge. There the City of Chester Brass Band will be adding to the atmosphere of the event with a set of live music.

Race organiser Ciara Murphy said: “It’s a fantastic sight as 500 swimmers turn the water white as they head down the river.

“We are inviting the people of Chester to be part of an event which is into its 95th year and is therefore a part of their heritage.”