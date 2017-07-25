Fun in the sun for Chester Mystery Plays fundraisers

With less than a year to go to the next cycle of the Chester Mystery Plays, a fundraising group gathered to raise cash for the next production.

The Friends of the Chester Mystery Plays held a Salmon Lunch in the gardens of Crewe Hill by Farndon, by kind permission of Michael and Inger Trevor-Barnston.

Michael and Inger have hosted this fundraising event for the quinquennial plays for a number of years and music was provided by the Farndon Brass Band.

Chairman of Chester Mystery Plays Jo Sykes said: “The music from the band created a delightful atmosphere throughout the afternoon. The grounds and gardens were looking wonderful and after lunch guests were treated to a full tour by Michael and introduced to the newest residents of Crewe Hill – the peacocks!”

Chester Mystery Plays will be performed from June 27-July 14 next summer in the nave of Chester Cathedral.

Tickets are already on sale from the Cathedral box office on 01244 500959 or online at chestermysteryplays.com.