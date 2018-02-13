Ellesmere Port MP 'delighted' to pull on his boots for Chester FC fundraising match

Justin Madders is promising to give football fans "a performance they won't forget in a hurry" when he plays alongside a host of star names in a fundraising match this week.

The Ellesmere Port & Neston MP has signed up for a game between an All-Star XI – led by former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid ace Michael Owen – and a team of Chester FC legends this Thursday.

The fixture, at the Swansway Stadium (7.45pm kick-off), has been arranged to raise much-needed funds for Chester, who have fallen into financial trouble and need cash in order to survive.

Chester-born Owen, whose father Terry played for the club in the 1970s, has joined forces with broadcaster Colin Murray and club director Jeff Banks to put the game on at short notice.

Mr Madders is a member of the All-Star squad which will be managed by former Wales and Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe.

The Labour MP, a keen footballer and regular member of the Parliamentary XI, said: “I am delighted to be able to take part and I promise the spectators I’ll give a performance they’ll not forget in a hurry.

“It’s great that we have such big names coming and I’m sure the public will respond by coming to the game in huge numbers to give the club a much needed boost.”

Murray – Liverpool fan with a soft spot for Chester FC – added: “Justin contacted me and talked a very good game. He plays regularly and claims to be somewhat of a hidden talent.

“He better be as good as he says, or he’ll be a ‘remainer’… on the bench!

“I did ask him what his position was but like every politician he didn’t give me a straight answer.”

Joining Mr Madders and Owen in the All-Stars squad will be former Northern Ireland keeper Maik Taylor, ex-Liverpool aces Neil Mellor and David Thompson, former Manchester United players Danny Webber and Keith Gillespie, former Celtic forward Paddy McCourt and ex-Arsenal man Perry Groves.

The Chester XI will be managed by Neil Young, who has snapped up a host of popular players from his title-winning sides of the recent past, including skipper George Horan.

A total of £50,000 is needed to keep the club in business in the short term, with more funds required in the longer-term.

Thursday’s game is a chance for fans to show their support and swell the club’s coffers, with a large crowd expected. Donations will be taken at the turnstiles and around the ground.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and are available at the Chester FC ticket office between 10am and 4pm this week, or by calling 01244 371376. It will also be possible pay on the night at the turnstiles.