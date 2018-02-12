Michael Owen 'buzzing' as stars come out for Chester FC fundraising game

Michael Owen is “buzzing and ready to go” for this week’s fundraising football match in aid of crisis club Chester FC.

Former England striker Owen will join a host of other ex-internationals, former Premier League players and legendary names from Chester’s past for the big game, which takes place at the Swansway Stadium on Thursday (7.45pm kick-off).

Owen joined forces with broadcaster Colin Murray and Blues director Jeff Banks to organise the fixture at short notice when it was revealed last month that Chester FC had fallen into financial crisis and were in desperate need of cash to keep the club afloat.

Fans have donated to a fighting fund which has hit £45,000 in a matter of weeks – just short of its £50,000 target – and this week’s charity match will generate even more much-needed income.

Chester-born former Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Owen said: “It’s fair to say we could definitely do with a couple more players, especially defenders, but we are in good shape.

“Considering we’ve only had days to organise it, we are buzzing and ready to go.”

Owen will play for Murray’s All-Star XI and will kick the match off with his dad Terry, who played for the Chester in the 1970s.

Murray – a Liverpool supporter with a soft spot for Chester FC – will team up with former Blues defender Kevin Ratcliffe to manage the All-Stars, while ex-Chester boss Neil Young will lead a team of legends from the club’s past.

Recruitment for both teams has been impressive.

Joining Owen in the All-Stars squad will be former Northern Ireland keeper Maik Taylor, ex-Liverpool aces Neil Mellor and David Thompson, former Manchester United players Danny Webber and Keith Gillespie, former Celtic forward Paddy McCourt and ex-Arsenal man Perry Groves. Five players to have worn the blue and white of Chester have also been recruited – namely Eddie Bishop, Danny Higginbotham, Chris Iwelumo, Andy Griffin and Richie Partridge.

Murray will also play some part despite admitting to being a “terrible footballer”, and his squad has been bolstered by Ellesmere Port & Neston MP Justin Madders, Sky Sports reporter Michelle Owen and former football wonderkid Luke ‘Sonny’ Pike.

Young has snapped up a host of popular players from his title-winning sides of the recent past, including George Horan, Chris Simm, Iain Howard, Bradley Barnes, Michael Powell, Greg Stones, Robbie Booth, Adam Judge, Ben Mills, Matty McNeil, Matty McGinn and Stuart Graves. Blues heroes Paul Carden, Ryan Lowe, Shaun Reid, Ian Sharps, Wayne Brown, Paul Linwood and Carl Ruffer are also in the legends’ squad.

Murray joked: “I think the Chester Select have been getting a little cocky.

“Loads of official tweets about how we are going to get smashed. Funny that, as I can’t see any former Real Madrid players in their starting XI!”

Chester FC were re-formed as a supporter-owned club in 2010 when Chester City FC went into liquidation following years of mismanagement by owner Stephen Vaughan. The club rose back up the divisions to National League level but – with attendances dwindling this season – money has been hard to come by and the extent of the club’s financial problems were revealed to shocked supporters at a meeting held last month.

A total of £50,000 is needed to keep the club in business in the short term, with more funds required in the longer-term.

Thursday’s game is a chance for fans to show their support and swell the club’s coffers, with a large crowd expected.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and are available at the Chester FC ticket office between 10am and 4pm this week, or by calling 01244 371376. It will also be possible pay on the night at the turnstiles.