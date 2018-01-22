Marcus Bignot admits 'financial constraints' forced Chester FC to sanction Tom Shaw move

MARCUS BIGNOT didn’t want to see Tom Shaw leave Chester but insists ‘financial constraints’ on the club led to the deal being sanctioned.

The 31-year-old made a shock move to National League North outfit Tamworth on Friday, penning an 18-month deal and going straight into Andy Morrell’s side for their 1-1 draw with Brackley Town.

Shaw had been one of Chester’s senior players to find the switch to full-time demanding due to the fact he commutes from near Nottingham and had recently taken up a part-time role in the sports office at Nottingham Trent University.

Bignot had made no secret of how important he felt Shaw – who played 106 times during his Deva spell – was to Chester’s hopes of staying up, and his bite and aggression was certainly missing in central midfield during the 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Gateshead.

“In terms of how it has arisen, Tom has gone to press on that and stated why it was too good an opportunity for him to turn down,” Bignot said. “With no assurances here, we can’t look any further for him because of the financial restrictions on the club.

“In reality he wouldn’t have been able to commit for next season and he had to think about his family. I will respect that.

“I don’t want to lose any player, I want to bring players in. I’ll do everything the club ask me to do, that deal was sanctioned and we have to get on with things and move on.”

Asked if Shaw’s departure would free up funds to bring in a replacement or enable a long-term loan deal for Reece Hall-Johnson to be struck, Bignot replied: “That’s a question for the financial side but the answer to that question right now is no.

“Regarding Hall-Johnson, you would have to ask them. It’s a week by week situation in terms of what we can or can’t do. It’s common knowledge I’d love Reece Hall-Johnson at this football club but it’s not for me to answer.”

Chester were desperately disappointing in Saturday’s loss to Heed, a 13th defeat of the campaign, and now have a big opportunity to secure a vital three points from their game in hand at home to Hartlepool United tomorow night (7.45pm).

“Every game is now a big one for us, Tuesday is and so is the Saturday after,” he added.

“We’ve got cup finals and a healthy points return from these two games coming up would mean a healthy return for January.

“Our away form has been more than good enough if you look at the three games just done. We’ve got to somehow try and turn that away form into home form. We have turned it but not enough, prior to us coming it just wasn’t there.

“There’s a duty for everyone at this football club. We’re all in this together, and if we’re not it’s going to be a long season, so we go again Tuesday.”